Dallas Cowboys Need Another Free Agent, Position Battles & Tebow Talk

FRISCO - Can Tim Tebow still play football? And now that we've got the 2021 NFL schedule starting to come together, are the Dallas Cowboys ready to play some football?

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

Tim Tebow might be back, but that doesn’t mean he’s back for good. (Maybe it's a joke, as is Richie Whitt's column comparing a Tebow comeback to a Tony Romo comeback.) We’ll discuss whether he’s got anything left in his football tank to contribute with in Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, ... Just when you thought that Cowboys roster was set, it’s time to look at some free agents that might be able to contribute to the team in 2021. We’ll look at a couple of positions and who’s out there that might be able to help this thing along.

This is our look, of course ... We have no indication that Dallas is actually looking for any more vet help for the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys, who we now know open the season at Tampa Bay.

We also check to see ‘What’s In the Box’ with our ‘Blitzbox Mailbag’ segment and find out if the Cowboys are ‘comfortable’ with the backup quarterback situation. Then we’ll pick out what position groups might give us the most interesting competition in camp and who might lose out on a roster spot. Let’s discuss!

