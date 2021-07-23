Cowboys Vs. Giants: Key to NFC East Race?

We sat down with SI's Giants Country to preview the Cowboys upcoming 2021 season.

The recent NFL tradition of Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants to open the season ends in 2021. The two teams have played against each other in Week 1 four times since 2015.

Rather than starting the season against each other again, viewers will see Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 5 and again in Week 15. And what we might also see, in an NFC East in which the defending champion Washington also has muscle: Cowboys vs. Giants games that really matter.

The Giants were able to end the Cowboys' seven-game winning streak over New York in the season finale last year, and are looking to start their own winning streak against the Cowboys in 2021.

The Cowboys have aspirations of reclaiming the NFC East division crown in 2021, and the Giants are one of the teams that stand in their way.

What will 2021 bring for Giants vs. Cowboys?

CowboysSI.com writer Timm Hamm sat down with Patricia Traina from Sports Illustrated's Giants Country recently to discuss a few things such as:

Where things went astray for head coach Mike McCarthy in Year 1

What the new defense might look like under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

An update on quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys injured players

If Ezekiel Elliott is primed and ready for a bounceback season

Biggest concerns when matching up against the Giants

Where the Cowboys have the upper hand against the Giants

