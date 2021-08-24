LISTEN: Who Is The Biggest Preseason Surprise For The Cowboys?

Locked On Cowboys: Who Is The Biggest Preseason Surprise For The Cowboys?

With this recent Dallas Cowboys draft class, it's easy to be excited about linebacker Micah Parsons, who could be an NFL stud for years. It's also easy to be intrigued by rookie cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, who have had great training camps.

Not a lot of people have set their sights on third-round defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, but the rookie from UCLA has been a pleasant surprise in his first NFL training camp.

With a lot of uncertainty at the position, Odighizuwa could find himself playing a lot of snaps in his rookie year.

Projected starter Neville Gallimore dislocated his elbow and will miss the season's first couple of weeks. Trysten Hill has been on the PUP list and has yet to practice during camp. Free agent signee Carlos Watkins hit the COVID-19 list just before Saturday's preseason game against the Houston Texans. This leaves Odighizuwa and free agent Brent Urban as the likely starters on the interior defensive line.

Because of all the injuries, Odighizuwa has gotten a lot of reps to prepare for the upcoming season. He'll have the opportunity in the first few weeks to secure the full-time starting job if he continues on this trajectory.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool debate just how important is Odighizuwa to the defense and which players Dallas can't afford to cut ahead of the season.

Mosher and McCool also discuss the biggest preseason surprises for the Cowboys, as well as touching on the latest COVID-19 issues with the team, and who will and won't play in the preseason finale Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

