Cowboys OTAs: What To Watch For

Cowboys OTAs are underway. Who and what should you really be watching? Daily Blitz!
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - This week, Dallas Cowboys organized team activities get underway, and are open to the media for the first time on Tuesday. So, CowboysSI.com has our Mike Fisher stationed inside The Star. Plus ... With media access comes video coverage, reports of player performance, and analysis of each side of the ball from various sources.

What and who should we be looking for?

Welcome to the "Daily Blitz" by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

But what should you really be paying attention to? We offer a few interesting things to pay close attention to, from specific players to position groups to help make these OTAs and mini-camps exciting and fun! Besides guys wearing new numbers, that is.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Roster Projections, Offense: Top 3 OTA Battles

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Roster Projections, Defense: The Key 

Let’s discuss!

READ MORE: 'I'm Healthy': QB Dak Back at Practice as Cowboys Start OTAs

