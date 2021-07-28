Cowboys Update: Dak Injury; Way-Too-Early Camp Winners & Losers

It’s still early in camp, but there are players being noticed. Some good, some bad. – The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

Just a few training camp practices into the process, and clearly it’s too soon to rationally sound an alarm or offer someone a post-season award. Or is it?

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

There are no reasons to sound the alarm on the Dak Prescott departure from Wednesdsy's workout in Oxnard, according to our Mike Fisher, who is at camp and helps us file this report from the sideline. (Hint: The QB is OK.)

Meanwhile, there are only 53 spots on an NFL roster. That means some players stand out above others, and isn’t that the whole point of all this?

READ MORE: Cowboys Trade For CB Xavien Howard Source Explains Dallas' 'No Deal'

Some winners and losers are more obvious, while others are more subtle. Some players put themselves into bad situations while others are just playing the wrong position on the wrong team.

There are some defensive players who are already making names for themselves, which is good since that’s the biggest area of concern for most with regard to the 2021 Cowboys.

But not to confine ourselves to just players, a coach is also standing out among others. Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to for all the latest videos and visual content!

READ MORE: Madden 22 Rankings: Is Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Still A Top 10 RB?

Then continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

To submit a question for the show please email us, or to submit your joke of the day to be considered for use on the air, email the show at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com with “Joke Of The Day” in the subject line. If we use your joke on the air we’ll send you a free DSP Media / Cowboys Blitzcast t-shirt or hat!

Continue the conversation at the Cowboys SI Member Forum!