Cowboys vs. Washington: How Much Has Changed?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Football Team, again.

What's changed?

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the team's important Week 12 matchup vs. Washington. They discuss what changed since the last time these two teams played, how Dallas has improved on offense and so much more!

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys' critically important outing in Week 12 with a visit from the WFT. It's an upcoming matchup between these two teams that represents a rematch of Dallas' earlier loss at WFT - you know, the game in which QB Andy Dalton almost got beheaded, and the game in which the Cowboys essentially got embarrassed.

But on this Thanksgiving Thursday, and a 3:30 p.m. CT kickoff at AT & T Stadium, it can be argued that the Cowboys are a "different'' team than they were then - even as both Dallas and WFT are coming into the showdown with 3-7 records ... good for a piece of the NFC East logjam action, even if three wins isn't exactly "good.''

The Cowboys won at Minnesota last week and the WFT beat Bengals, and both teams have been wrapped up in the emotion of the week. For WFT, they hit Bengals QB Joe Burrow in an accidentally nasty way that ended his season. For Dallas, an even graver issue, as assistant coach Markus Paul on Tuesday endured a serious medical emergency here at The Star in Frisco that caused the Cowboys to cancel that day's practice.

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!