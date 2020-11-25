SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Cowboys vs. Washington: How Much Has Changed?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Football Team, again.

What's changed?

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the team's important Week 12 matchup vs. Washington. They discuss what changed since the last time these two teams played, how Dallas has improved on offense and so much more!

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys' critically important outing in Week 12 with a visit from the WFT. It's an upcoming matchup between these two teams that represents a rematch of Dallas' earlier loss at WFT - you know, the game in which QB Andy Dalton almost got beheaded, and the game in which the Cowboys essentially got embarrassed.

But on this Thanksgiving Thursday, and a 3:30 p.m. CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium, it can be argued that the Cowboys are a "different'' team than they were then - even as both Dallas and WFT are coming into the showdown with 3-7 records ... good for a piece of the NFC East logjam action, even if three wins isn't exactly "good.''

READ MORE: Cowboys Win by Sledgehammering Watermelons

READ MORE: Washington 20, Bengals 9: 'Franchise QBs' A Deciding Issue

READ MORE: Cowboys Assistant Coach Paul In Hospital With Medical Emergency

The Cowboys won at Minnesota last week and the WFT beat Bengals, and both teams have been wrapped up in the emotion of the week. For WFT, they hit Bengals QB Joe Burrow in an accidentally nasty way that ended his season. For Dallas, an even graver issue, as assistant coach Markus Paul on Tuesday endured a serious medical emergency here at The Star in Frisco that caused the Cowboys to cancel that day's practice.

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys LB Gets NFL Drug Suspension

Dallas Cowboys LB Gets NFL Drug Suspension, Will Miss Two Games

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Opponent WFT: Two Standouts Return, Kicking Issue Lingers

While the Cowboys dealt with an emergency issue, the Washington Football Team conducted their only true on-field practice of this Thanksgiving week before heading to Dallas on Wednesday.

Chris Russell

Cowboys Ex Woodson a Hall of Fame Semifinalist

Former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson is one of 25 former NFL stars on Hall of Fame's Semifinal list

Matthew Postins

Dallas Cowboys Cancel Work As Assistant Coach Markus Paul Is In Serious Condition

Dallas Cowboys Cancel Work As Assistant Coach Markus Paul Is In Serious Condition

Mike Fisher

BREAKING: Cowboys Medical Emergency Causes Canceled Practice

Cowboys cancel practice for undisclosed medical emergency

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Borrow From Prop-Comic Gallagher And Win by Sledgehammering Watermelons

The Dallas Cowboys Borrow A Page From Prop-Comic Gallagher And Win by Sledgehammering Watermelons

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: From Inside Their Bubble To TV

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Are Ready For Their TV Close-Ups - And Just Like The Football Team, They're Doing It From Inside Their Bubble, Too

Mike Fisher

Is Cowboys Ex Garrett On Coaching Hot Seat With Giants?

Is Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett On The Coaching Hot Seat With ‘Haughty’ New York Giants Boss Joe Judge?

Mike Fisher

The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Cowboys 31-28 Win Over Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys finally got back into the win column on Sunday, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 at U.S. Bank Stadium - Here, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Matt Galatzan

Playoffs? Cowboys Have Easiest NFC East Path

NFL Playoffs? Incredibly, the Dallas Cowboys Suddenly Have The Easiest Path To The Postseason in the NFC East

Mike Fisher