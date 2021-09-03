LISTEN: How Concerned Should Cowboys Be About La'el Collins?

Locked On Cowboys: Should The Cowboys Be Concerned About RT La'el Collins?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins has had quite the year.

He missed all of last season dealing with a hip injury, and he's been on the long road to recovery in order to get his body right for the upcoming season.

While he saw some action in preseason, the injury bug bit him again in training camp.

Collins has missed practice lately due to a neck stinger he suffered last week.

The injury is reminiscent of teammate Tyron Smith's neck injury that held him out of all but two games last season.

Hopefully Collins' injury is not as serious, but this follows a similar pattern to his injury path last season.

Collins was placed on the PUP list during training camp last year and the team had hoped he'd return sometime during the season, but his return never came.

The past injury could propel the Cowboys to err on the side of caution with Collins as the team eases him back onto the field.

While Collins is out, Ty Nsekhe is expected to take his spot at right tackle.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss La'el Collins missing practice and if he will be available for the team's Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Plus, they discuss Anthony Brown's spot in the starting lineup and go over all of the latest prop bets for the Cowboys.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

