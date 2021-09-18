LISTEN: How Can Cowboys Stop Joey Bosa?

The defensive line position will be a key factor in this weekend's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

While the Cowboys must find out how they will replace the production of DeMarcus Lawrence, their best pass rusher who broke his foot in practice earlier this week, they must also find ways to contain Los Angeles' best pass rusher in Joey Bosa.

Bosa recorded a sack in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Washington Football Team and he'll look to sack Dak Prescott this weekend in Los Angeles.

Bosa will have chances to line up against Tyron Smith, an elite NFL tackle, but he also could line up against Terence Steele, an undrafted second-year player who is starting in place of tackle La'el Collins, who was suspended five games this week for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The offensive line will have their hands full with Bosa, so Prescott will have to evade the pocket quickly or send the ball away quickly to Amari Cooper or CeeDee Lamb.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Week 2 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers.

They discuss how the Cowboys can slow down Bosa, how Lawrence's absence will impact the game and the defense moving forward.

Then, the pair debate how many points Dallas will need to score to win this game.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

