Cowboys LISTEN: Who Steps Up After Gallup Injury?

Locked On Cowboys: Michael Gallup and La'el Collins to miss next 5 games

As he was approaching the final year of his contract, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup was striving for the best season of his career.

During his first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Gallup was off to a strong start. He was targeted seven times and hauled in four catches for 36 yards.

Unfortunately, Gallup left the game with a calf strain. He is expected to return in about a month.

With Gallup gone, several Cowboys will be tested on offense to pick up the slack.

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, who both had 100 yards receiving in the loss on Thursday, cannot be the only ones filling the void. Backup wide receiver Ced Wilson is likely the biggest beneficiary of Gallup's absence and he could see more playing time in the next few weeks.

Fans could also see tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz get more looks.

The job to replace Gallup's output will come by committee to the rest of the skill players to make up for his loss.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss Gallup and offensive lineman La'el Collins missing the next few games and how much it will hurt the offense going forward.

Plus, they debate how the rest of the NFC East looked in Week 1 and who should be the favorites in the division this year.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

