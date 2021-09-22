LISTEN: Was Micah Parsons Correct Draft Pick for Cowboys?

Locked On Cowboys: Did The Cowboys Make The Right Pick At No. 12?

It's only two games into the 2021 NFL season, but the Dallas Cowboys are already reaping the benefits of their top draft pick.

After trading back two spots with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys selected linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick. Or should we say defensive end Micah Parsons?

Parsons has already shown versatility during his two-game career, filling in at defensive end this past weekend for DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Randy Gregory (COVID-19).

Parsons has recorded nine tackles in his first two games and got Justin Herbert for his first NFL sack in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He is one of six rookies to record a sack.

Parsons also ranks fourth in total tackles among rookies behind Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, New York Jets defensive back Michael Carter and New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Even though it's a small sample size, the numbers are trending in Parsons' favor and the Cowboys are being validated after seemingly making the correct draft pick.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions and discuss whether the Cowboys make the right pick at No. 12.

They also talk about why isn't quarterback Dak Prescott running more and how the Cowboys will use Parsons going forward.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

