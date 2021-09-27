LISTEN: Can Cowboys' Offensive Line Prove Itself Again vs. Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of question marks in the trenches heading into last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They were without La'el Collins on the offensive line due to a five-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy and DeMarcus Lawrence on the defensive line to a broken foot suffered in practice. The Cowboys temporarily answered those those questions in the big win over the Chargers, but concerns still linger heading into tonight's Monday Night Football showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

One win can often be a fluke or a flash in the pan, but two wins show a pattern and a sense of consistency.

The offensive line, with Terence Steele still starting at right tackle, will have a big challenge tonight facing an Eagles' front four headlined by All-Pro Fletcher Cox. He seems to shine against Dallas, with 27 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 18 games against the Cowboys in his career.

On defense, it's uncertain whether Micah Parsons will slide into the defensive-end role again, but given how successful he was against the Chargers last weekend it wouldn't be a surprise to see him there again. Parsons recorded four quarterback hits and a sack last week against the Chargers, and he'll look to get to Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts Monday night.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the team's Week 3 matchup with the Eagles.

They discuss how the Cowboys can block the Eagles' front four and if they should be concerned about their defensive line depth.

