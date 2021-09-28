LISTEN: Are Cowboys Among NFC's Best After Throttling Eagles?

After the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 on Monday Night Football, they took over first place in the NFC East. But where do the Cowboys rank in the entire NFC?

While there are three teams with undefeated records in the conference, the Cowboys have proven in their three games that they can win with offense or defense. And in their one loss, the team was one Tom Brady signature, game-winning drive away from stealing one on the road.

Simply put, the Cowboys have not had a bad showing through three games this season.

Momentum in the first month of the season is good, but there's no guarantee that it continues. Especially once injuries begin to pile up and the season drags on. However, the Cowboys have already faced adversity and a sting from the injury bug with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence missing the past two games with a broken foot.

This could be a sign that the best is yet to come for these Cowboys, and that should put them in serious consideration among the NFC's best.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review the team's Week 3 win over the Eagles. They discuss their biggest takeaways from the game, Prescott's performance and how high the team's ceiling is compared to the rest of the NFC.

