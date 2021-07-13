Defending Zeke: Where Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Really Ranks in NFL

The Cowboys are about to enter Year 6 of the Ezekiel Elliott era.

Zeke has been a staple of the Cowboys and his impressive stats have become mundane because he set himself such a high bar during the first four years of his career.

Last year, Zeke had arguably the worst season of his career with his pal Dak Prescott on the sideline for most of the year. He ran for just 65.3 yards per game and 979 yards, both career lows. However, those numbers are lows because Zeke set the bar so high for himself.

Elliott has managed at least 240 carries in each of his first five seasons and he ranks 15th all-time for rushing yards in the first five seasons of a career. Eight of the backs ahead of Zeke are in the Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Where's Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott in NFL Top 100?

READ MORE: Cowboys & Geno Atkins? Source Clears Up Rumors; Scouting D-Linemen

On today's episode of "Locked On Cowboys," hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool debate whether Ezekiel Elliott is still a top-5 running back and his expectations leading into the 2021 season.

Plus, they debate who could be the breakout star of the 2021 season for the Cowboys and what would need to happen for the defense to be considered among the league's best.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

READ MORE: Do The Cowboys Have The Best Linebackers In The NFC East?

READ MORE: Can Cowboys Run Defense Be Fixed?