Did Cowboys 'Panic' Or ‘Get Their Guy’ In Micah?

FRISCO - Behind us. Completed. Take a deep breath! Then tell the truth. Did you smile big after the announcement at 12 or did you feel like you had just gotten kicked in the teeth?

And while we're at it ... hey, Dallas Cowboys: Same question, same framework - that is, "Tell the truth.''

The Cowboys specifically pledged to us - with team owner Jerry Jones' $1,000 bet with yours truly (Mike Fisher) that Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was the top target all along. COO Stephen Jones reiterated that late Thursday after Round 1 ... and then came a text from a team official to CowboysSI.com confirming it one more time.

"But, c'mon, you guys tell us that every year!'' we said skeptically to the Joneses during the live post-Round 1 presser.

But ... It’s done. The opinions of the Cowboys’ selection at 12 after trading down with the Eagles are as varied as the mock drafts before the draft.

Let's just handle this one move for now: Did you agree with the trade? Did you agree with the pick? Was Micah the best player on the Cowboys’ board ... or did they panic, and scramble wildly, after Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain disappeared?

Let’s discuss!

