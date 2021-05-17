Does Dallas Cowboys Roster Still Have One Gaping Hole?

FRISCO - The NFL Draft work is done. Free agency largely is as well. The contractual work is pretty much sealed up.

What is left for the Dallas Cowboys to do in putting the finishing touches on their 2021 NFL roster?

One gaping hole.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz, and the thesis question, “Is There Still A Glaring Hole On This Cowboys Roster?” …with IndyCarTim as your host welcoming you to the “Daily Blitz” by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com

The three-day rookie mini-camp is done, and a couple of defensive additions from the draft stood out with their performance. But the Cowboys had a couple of surprising invites that share a position, and it might leave some scratching their heads.Is there a glaring hole still on this team that the Cowboys think they need to address with an undrafted free agent?

Let’s discuss!

