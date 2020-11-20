FRISCO - The numbers might not be there. But the respect from the owner's box is.

“I know the impact he has on opposing defenses,'' Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says of running back Ezekiel Elliott. "He’s our best football player. He’s our best. In my mind, he’s our best player.”

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys in Week 11 with hopes that the visiting team at Minnesota on Sunday might be able to lean on the weapons Dallas does have ...

While stopping the Vikings' scariest weapon.

Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the game against the Vikings and give reasons why Dallas could steal this game in Minnesota. They also discuss why head coach Mike McCarthy will be starting Andy Dalton at quarterback, how to stop Dalvin Cook and so much more!

The Vikings are 4-5 and improving - and Cook is one of the main reasons. Jerry Jones thinks the Cowboys are on the verge of doing the same.

“I can see it,'' Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "You can walk out there (to practice here at The Star in Frisco) and see a better team.”

If the Dallas Cowboys, presently 2-7, are really on the verge of being a "better team,'' their ability to feature Zeke in a way that allows him to keep pace with Cook seems like a key.

So, really, all Elliott has to do is fulfill Jerry's thoughts - and be Dallas' best player.

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!