Locked On Cowboys: Amari - 'We Have A Shot'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys likely got a late-week pick-me-up from the Friday practice-field appearance here at The Star of injured QB Dak Prescott.

But now comes the team's Week 13 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, a weird COVID-forced Tuesday night game. And the 3-8 Cowboys are going to need some on-the-field pick-me-ups in the form of good health and good play.

We call it weird. But on Saturday, after practice here at The Star, Amari Cooper went a different direction.

Said Amari: "I think it will feel like a regular game day."

READ MORE: Dak Attends Cowboys Practice: 'I Know My Team Needs Me'

READ MORE: Will QB Lamar Play? Cowboys Have 'Info'

READ MORE: Why Jerry Jones is 'Worried About That Rascal' Dez

The Cowboys are trying to stay alive in the NFC East, and in some ways, the Ravens - despite their 6-5 record - are in the same condition, as Baltimore has lost three straight games.

Cooper remains a believer.

"We're definitely still in the mix,'' the Cowboys receiver said. "We definitely still have a shot at this thing. Obviously with the circumstances that we're in with our division and things like that. So, yeah, definitely."

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys' "shot'' against Baltimore and beyond as they preview the upcoming matchup between these two struggling teams.

Can Andy Dalton find success against this top defense? Can he do it by teaming with Amari? Could Dallas opt for Tony Pollard over Ezekiel Elliott? Can the Cowboys slow down Lamar Jackson? ... and so much more!

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!

