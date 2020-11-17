SI.com
Locked on Cowboys: ‘Pep in Step’ - Back at Practice

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The bye week worked out well for the Dallas Cowboys. Now they have to do something about it.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool explain why the bye week worked out great for the Cowboys. And the fellas also discuss whether the team will or won't re-sign defensive end Aldon Smith this offseason.

The Aldon Smith info begins here ...

READ MORE: Cowboys' Future With Aldon Smith: More Complicated Than It Seems

And we've got NFL Draft talk - Cowboys-related - here ...

READ MORE: Cowboys 1st & 10: A Peek the NFL Draft

The fellas also discuss the benefits of watching the rest of the NFL on a non-Cowboys weekend and what that does to their perspective on the value of Dak Prescott. Their take: You survey the rest of the league, and the rest of the QB's ... and you suddenly realize the aspects of Prescott in Dallas that Cowboys Nation may be taking for granted.

Speaking of QBs, on Monday Andy Dalton is out of the concussion protocol and off the reserved/Covid-19 list and participated in the return to practice 

With that, the veteran quarterback was back at practice at Ford Center in The Star.

"He was cleared to participate in practice," coach Mike McCarthy said of Dalton. "He had a good day. We had a mock game type of practice. And he was a full participant.”

McCarthy also said cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, working his way back from injury, looks good ... And that the team in general had “pep in their step.”

