Dallas Cowboys Podcast: Who Is The Early Star Of Training Camp?

It's the early days of Dallas Cowboys training camp and storylines are developing on a daily basis.

One of the biggest question marks heading into the season is where rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is going to line up. Will he play inside, where he played most of his college snaps at Penn State? Or will he move outside due to the logjam created by star linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith?

Another intriguing development is the growth of second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb. Last year, Lamb caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns with the majority of those coming from backup quarterbacks. With star wideout Amari Cooper starting training camp on the PUP list, opportunity is knocking for Lamb to get more reps and to be able to stand out as the best receiver on the field.

