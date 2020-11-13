SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Cowboys Mid-Season Awards

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Just like in Hollywood, where not every single year produces a crop of legendary films truly worthy of Oscar recognition, some NFL teams' seasons do not produce the very best performances worthy of individual recognition.

Nevertheless, as they say in the business, "The Show Must Go On.''

That is as true on the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast biz as it is in Hollywood, and so ...

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool hand out midseason awards for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys. 

Up the red carpet the guys come, ready to thank "all the little people who made this possible.'' ...

Our awards to be presented include MVP, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year and so much more - including arguments from our esteemed voting panel.

Is there an MVP on a 2-7 team? Sure (one might even argue that the MVP of this team is the QB who isn't playing). A Most Improved Player? Certainly. A Rookie of the Year? Happily, one of the things that might come out of the Cowboys' otherwise woeful season is the development of a handful of kids who figure to be big helps to Dallas in the future.

READ MORE: Gilbert Was Good, But Cowboys' Dalton Still No. 1 QB

READ MORE: 'It'd Be Crazy' For Cowboys To Draft QB With Dak Here - Jerry

READ MORE: Did Eagles Reveal 'Rap Sheet' On Cowboys Star?

Thanks for listening and reading! 

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Whitt's End: Worst Cowboys Bye Week - Ever

Whitt's End: Why This Is The Worst Dallas Cowboys Bye Week - Ever ... Plus DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Did Eagles Reveal ‘Rap Sheet’ on Cowboys Star?

Did Eagles Defense Reveal A ‘Rap Sheet’ Flaw in Dallas Cowboys Star?

Mike Fisher

Is Cowboys Coach McCarthy Really an ‘Analytics Guy’?

‘Locked on Cowboys’:Is Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy Really an ‘Analytics Guy’?

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: Dalton Vs. Gilbert, Tanking Vs. Not

Locked on Cowboys: Your Twitter Questions About Dallas, Including Dalton Vs. Gilbert, Tanking Vs. Not

Mike Fisher

Can You Describe The Cowboys in One Word?

Who would have thought getting a Top-5 NFL Draft Selection would have been in the cards for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys? And now, who wants to come up with one word to describe it all?

BriAmaranthus

BREAKING: Tyrone Crawford Moved To Cowboys COVID List

BREAKING: Tyrone Crawford Moved To Dallas Cowboys COVID List

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Claim Young Pass-Rusher Via Waivers

The Dallas Cowboys Claim Young Pass-Rusher Via Waivers - But It’s Not Takk McKinley

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Midseason Power Rankings: Guess How Many Dallas Injuries?

The Dallas Cowboys moral victory vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers does not help their Power Rankings or their mounting injuries situation.

BriAmaranthus

Locked On Cowboys: Losing Diggs, But Gaining Help From Chido?

Locked on Cowboys: Dallas is Losing CB Diggs, But Maybe Gaining Help From Awuzie And Elsewhere

Mike Fisher

'It'd Be Crazy' For Cowboys To Draft QB With Dak Here - Jerry

'Crazy!' Even If The Dallas Cowboys Draft High, They Say 'Dak Prescott Is Our Guy' - And Therefore Won't Select A QB In a Premium 2021 Round

Mike Fisher