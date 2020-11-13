FRISCO - Just like in Hollywood, where not every single year produces a crop of legendary films truly worthy of Oscar recognition, some NFL teams' seasons do not produce the very best performances worthy of individual recognition.

Nevertheless, as they say in the business, "The Show Must Go On.''

That is as true on the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast biz as it is in Hollywood, and so ...

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool hand out midseason awards for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys.

Up the red carpet the guys come, ready to thank "all the little people who made this possible.'' ...

Our awards to be presented include MVP, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year and so much more - including arguments from our esteemed voting panel.

Is there an MVP on a 2-7 team? Sure (one might even argue that the MVP of this team is the QB who isn't playing). A Most Improved Player? Certainly. A Rookie of the Year? Happily, one of the things that might come out of the Cowboys' otherwise woeful season is the development of a handful of kids who figure to be big helps to Dallas in the future.

READ MORE: Gilbert Was Good, But Cowboys' Dalton Still No. 1 QB

READ MORE: 'It'd Be Crazy' For Cowboys To Draft QB With Dak Here - Jerry

READ MORE: Did Eagles Reveal 'Rap Sheet' On Cowboys Star?

Thanks for listening and reading!