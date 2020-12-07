SI.com
Cowboys NFL Draft Order - And East Contention?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - So, as we plow through Sunday’s NFL Week 13 action, which continues with more action on Monday and then even more action on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys are still in it, right?

Right - as long as we understand that "it'' has two meanings here.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review all the action in the NFC East in Week 13, plus they discuss the current draft pick order for 2021, and they reveal a player who the Cowboys might like in the upcoming draft.

The New York Giants are now hot and in first place. As you read this, Washington is also vying for a fifth win could join the Giants with an upset of Pittsburgh on Monday. The Eagles are rather hilarious - not that Cowboys Nation has much room to laugh - but Philly and coach Doug Pederson seem lost as they benched Carson Wentz on Sunday in favor of rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

The 3-8 Cowboys need to take care of their own business, of course, hoping for a Tuesday evening win at the Baltimore Ravens that would keep Dallas in contention. But as Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool note, there is value in whatever result the Cowboys serve up because of the prospect of owning a top-five pick in the April NFL Draft.

READ MORE: GAMEDAY: Cowboys vs. Ravens - and Dez

READ MORE: Cowboys Move All-Pro To IR

READ MORE: Dez Dishes On Dallas: 'Passion Vs. Passion'

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!

