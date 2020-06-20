CowboyMaven
FRISCO - Are the Dallas Cowboys on the verge of actually cancelling a game?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

On today's show, we look at the COVID-19 scare for the Cowboys, the Texans, and the NFL as several players texted positive for each team this week, and maybe an even bigger developing story in who leaked Ezekiel Elliott's name to the media? Someone could be in a lot of trouble.

Also in the news this week is the report from our own Mike Fisher that Dak Prescott’s deal (if/when it gets done) could be similar to the current contract of Russell Wilson. We’ll examine the possible similarities of the deals, and the vast differences in their careers to this point. 

Breaking news this week that the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Steelers and Cowboys might no have fans in attendance, but then again it just might. ... or it might not happen at all. 

Conflicting statements from the Governor of Ohio and the VP of Communications for the HOF in Canton ... and we discuss.

The NFL Network projected the best rookie receivers in 2020. Where does the new member of “The 88 Club,” CeeDee Lamb, fit in? ... Oh, and JJ Watt explains what taking a knee really represents for him. 

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. 

We can't wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

We hope you enjoy the show!

