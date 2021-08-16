LISTEN: Next Cowboy in Canton?

The Dallas Cowboys had a big Hall of Fame class in 2021, but who’s still missing? – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

Two incredibly mind-numbing wrongs were righted over the weekend, with former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris and wide receiver Drew Pearson being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

Curiously, Pearson and Harris were the only two members of the NFL 1970’s All-Decade first-team who were not already in the Hall of Fame. With their induction comes optimism from Cowboys fans that other former players will get their shot, and there is clearly a long list of Cowboys candidates.

READ MORE: Fastest Fantasy Riser? Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

When you think about those Super Bowl teams from the 1970s, a few names come to mind that seem deserving. There are even a few from the more recent 1990s Super Bowl teams that match up well against players from other teams who are already in.

Who are the greatest Cowboys players from yesteryear who we think belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Let’s discuss!

READ MORE: David Irving 1-on-1: 'I'm A Fighter' - From Cowboys to Comeback?

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on our new forums or on Twitter @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

To submit a question for the show please email us, or to submit your joke of the day to be considered for use on the air, email the show at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com with “Joke Of The Day” in the subject line. If we use your joke on the air we’ll send you a free DSP Media / Cowboys Blitzcast t-shirt or hat!

CONTINUE READING: Dak Prescott's MRI Promising; Practice This Week?