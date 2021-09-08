Cowboys Biggest Questions at Bucs

The 2021 season is one of the most anticipated ever for Cowboys fans. Here are a few things to pay attention to as the Buccaneers and Cowboys face off to open the season Thursday night – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

Week 1is here. On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ageless wonder Tom Brady.

It seems every season is ‘the most anticipated’ for Cowboys fans, and rightfully so. Cowboys fans have had to deal with ‘there’s always next year’ syndrome for quite some time now, and 2021 is no different.

For a variety of reasons, though, 2021 feels different. A Super Bowl-caliber offense is paired with a brand new defense that replaces one that just a season ago was one of the worst ever on record. That’s all changed now. New players, new coaches, new hope.

And it all starts on the road at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Thursday night on national television against the highest-profile team in the NFL right now.

Questions still surround this team. How’s Dak Prescott’s ankle? Is Ezekiel Elliott back? Can the secondary cover anyone? Who’s the best linebacker?

Now, sooner than later, we’ll have answers to all these questions. Let’s discuss!

