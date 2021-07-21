What Does The Future Hold For Cowboys' Michael Gallup?

The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast: With a Wealth of Talent at Receiver, Could Gallup Eventually be the Odd Man Out?

We all knew this question would come up at some point. As soon as we heard the announcement: “With the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver from the University of Oklahoma.”

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

And here we are, a season and calendar year later, and the Cowboys find themselves with a log jam at the wide receiver position. Lamb had an outstanding rookie season in an otherwise terrible 2020 for the Cowboys. But without Dak Prescott for 11 games, Michael Gallup seemed lost.

LISTEN: Cowboys Enemy: What's So Great About Washington?

Gallup will be a free agent at the end of 2021. There are options. Will the Cowboys decide they want to keep him and either extend, re-sign, or franchise-tag him?

Will they try to trade him before or during the season, knowing they have no plans of him returning in 2022?

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Who Backs Up QB Dak?

Or, least likely, could the Cowboys just say goodbye at the end of 2021? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

To submit a question for the show please email us, or to submit your joke of the day to be considered for use on the air, email the show at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com with “Joke Of The Day” in the subject line. If we use your joke on the air we’ll send you a free DSP Media / Cowboys Blitzcast t-shirt or hat!

CONTINUE READING: Dez On 'Down-And-Out' Status Of Ex Cowboys Star