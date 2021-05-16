‘Winning Formula’ - Do McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys Have It?

Cowboys Blitzcast: For something to change in a positive way around here, coach Mike McCarthy must be an instigator of change.

FRISCO - Call it “The Way Too Early Cowboys’ Season Prediction,” but let’s bring some gravitas to it: Does Dallas have the right formula to win?

Your host is “Indy Car Tim” and we welcome you to the “Daily Blitz,” presented by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

The 2021 Cowboys’ season schedule is out and speaking from witnessing the action from here inside The Star, there is a spring in every step as the “phases” and the “OTAs” and the “camps” march on.

But … don’t owner Jerry Jones’ Cowboys always sort of strut around in the offseason?

And besides the regular two games each against division rivals, they’ll also see the likes of the Patriots, Bucs, Chargers, Falcons, Cardinals, Panthers, Chiefs, Raiders, Saints, Broncos, and Vikings.

Is that a formula for an NFC East title? Or will they play second fiddle to Washington? One theory: For something to change in a positive way around here, coach Mike McCarthy must be an instigator of change.

Think about that and … Let’s look at each game and find out in this way-too-early examination of the 2021 Cowboys’ season schedule!

