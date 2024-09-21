Predicting the Dallas Cowboys record entering Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys are just a day away from the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and six days away from a showdown with the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
So, what will the Cowboys' record be a week from now?
Starting with the Ravens game, Dallas is 12-2 following a loss since 2021. The Ravens are 0-2 and desperate to stay relevant in the AFC playoff race.
It's worth noting that one of the Cowboys' back-to-back losses came against the Buffalo Bills, who have a dual-threat quarterback and a strong running game. The Ravens present a similar challenge with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, both of whom have a reputation for terrorizing NFL defenses.
Prediction: Dallas wins this one in a high-scoring, closely contested game. While the Cowboys have struggled to stop the run, the Ravens are still searching for their identity and may not match up well against the Cowboys’ offense either.
The outcome will hinge on whether the Cowboys can consistently score touchdowns instead of settling for field goals and sustain long drives to keep their defense fresh.
Regarding the Cowboys’ Thursday night game against the Giants, the only way this matchup remains close is if the Cowboys suffer further injuries during their game against the Ravens.
Otherwise, they should demolish the Giants in their home stadium.
Prediction: Dak Prescott extends his winning streak against the Giants to 13 games. A bold prediction is that the Cowboys will make it three straight victories over the Giants by 30 or more points. The Giants’ offense and defense have looked atrocious, struggling to secure a win even against the Commanders, who failed to score a touchdown.
The Cowboys' record in six days will be 3-1, proving that the wake-up call from the New Orleans Saints was just what they needed.
Even if they lose to the Ravens, it's safe to say they have an easier matchup on Thursday night that should help them get back to .500 and firmly re-establish their position in the division race.
