Cowboys Roundup: Cowboys cornerbacks disrepected; Flournoy ties the knot
As we continue another week with training camp around the corner, let's look at some of the latest Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Training camp is just over two weeks away!
Ryan Flournoy gets married
Cowboys rookie ties the know ahead of training camp.
Why are the Cowboys cornerbacks disrespected?
Both players have the ability to shift the balance of a contest in a single play and both play with the versatility and confidence required to match up against the best receivers, week after week. In an era where the passing game dictates winners and losers more than any other facet of the game, it’s a tremendously valuable advantage for Dallas to have. However the Cowboys’ dynamic duo isn’t without their warts.
