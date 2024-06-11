Top Three Plays of the Cowboys' 2023-24 Season According to NFL
The Cowboys had no shortage of electrifying plays last season. They boasted the highest-scoring offense in the league and featured All-Pros on both sides of the ball, leading to multiple blowout performances for Dallas. The NFL took to Instagram to reveal the Cowboys' three best plays of the 2023-24 season, and it's no surprise to see a new NFL record-holder clinch the top spot.
Coming in at third place was Dak Prescott's 92-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb on a crucial third down in a 20-19 win against the Lions. This was followed by an interception returned for a touchdown by Daron Bland, against the Panthers.
Topping the list was Daron Bland's record-breaking pick-six against the Commanders in a memorable Thanksgiving win. This was his fifth pick-six of the season, which broke the NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season.