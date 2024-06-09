Cowboys guard Tyler Smith predicted to 'explode' in 2024
Selecting offensive linemen in Round 1 might not win the Dallas Cowboys the flashiest team in the NFL award, but they've been wildly successful when doing so. Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Travis Frederick were the first three offensive linemen taken in Round 1 during the Jerry Jones era and all three were phenomenal.
Tyler Smith joined the ranks in 2022 when the Cowboys used the 24th overall selection on the Tulsa product. A left tackle collegiately, Smith played on the outside as a rookie when Tyron Smith was injured. He then shifted inside last year and excelled.
That's why Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report selected Smith as the guard who will "explode in 2024."
Tyler Smith lived at left tackle during his days at Tulsa, but a bump inside to left guard last fall has helped him evolve into one of the NFL's most dominant linemen.- Ryan Fowler, Bleacher Report
Fowler took one player at each position, with Smith being the lone representative for Dallas. He added that the second-year player was a lock-down pass protector who surrendered just one sack and two quarterback hits. That performance has led to much praise for Smith, who was recently named among the top 25 players under 25.
The Cowboys drafted another offensive lineman in Round 1 this year, bringing in Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma. He will be the starter at left tackle, which allows Smith to stay in the same position he played during his Pro Bowl campaign.