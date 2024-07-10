Cowboy Roundup: Vets who could not make roster; NFC East curse
As we continue another week with training camp around the corner, let's look at some of the latest Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Training camp is just over two weeks away!
Veterans who could not make roster
The Dallas Cowboys will rely on youth this season, and there are a number of veterans who could up not making the roster.
From a number of offensive linemen to defensive backs and a projected starter, there could be some names that raise eyebrows among the fanbase.
The Cowboys Wire breaks it all down.
Will the Cowboys finally break the NFC East curse in 2024?
The NFC East has not had a team repeat as back-to-back division champions in '03-04.
Could the Cowboys break that curse?
InsidetheStar.com takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dak Prescott gives update on Cowboys contract ‘conversations’
