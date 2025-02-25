Dallas Cowboys to begin contract talks with defensive leader
The Dallas Cowboys hit back-to-back home runs in the 2014 NFL Draft. They landed Zack Martin from Notre Dame in Round 1 and DeMarcus Lawrence from Boise State in Round 2.
Martin proved to be a leader on the offensive line for 11 seasons, while Lawrence has been a consistent presence on the defensive line.
MORE: Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Dallas was recently informed by Martin that he was calling it a career. Lawrence hasn’t declared retirement yet but was also expected to leave the Cowboys with his contract expiring.
That might not be the case, however, as the Cowboys and Lawrence are slated to meet soon to discuss a new deal.
This is far from a guarantee that they’ll retain Lawrence, who played just four games in 2024 due to a foot injury. Still, it’s a good sign that the front office might actually change their approach this offseason.
Last year, they let several free agents leave with limited reports of attempts to negotiate new deals.
Lawrence enters his 12th season with 450 tackles and 61.5 sacks. As good as he is at pressuring the quarterback, Lawrence is even better at setting the edge in the run game.
The price needs to be right, but keeping the veteran leader around for one more year feels like a solid move.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Key NFL Scouting Combine dates Cowboys fans need to know
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
One free agent the Cowboys should consider to bolster secondary
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries