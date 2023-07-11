The 75 Best Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Nos. 26-30

The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Miami Dolphins not only because it produced the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years but did so with style.

The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured more from 2022 than any other season.

We ended up with seven games from last season in our countdown, two more than 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.

And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.

So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 26-30:

30. 2015 at Tennessee — Dolphins 38, Titans 10

The Dolphins have had five coaches, including interim head coaches won their debut in the 2000, but Dan Campbell's first victory was something special. Coming off their bye, the Dolphins went to Tennessee with a 1-3 record but dominated the Titans in every way possible. Reshad Jones had a pick-six, Cameron Wake had four sacks, and Lamar Miller rushed for 113 yards to lead the rout. And for the record, the other Dolphins coaches to win their debut in the 2000s were Dave Wannstedt (2000), Nick Saban (2005), Todd Bowles (2011) and Mike McDaniel (2022).

29. 2005 vs. Buffalo — Dolphins 24, Bills 23

The countdown already has featured one game from the Dolphins' six-game season-ending winning streak in Nick Saban's first season as head coach, but this December game in Miami was the most dramatic. This was the game when Chris Chambers set a franchise record with 15 catches for 238 yards, including the game-winning 4-yard touchdown from Sage Rosenfels with 6 seconds left. Rosenfels came into the game after Gus Frerotte was injured while being sacked for a safety that gave Buffalo a 23-3 lead early in the third quarter. The Bills earlier had stunned the Dolphins with three first-quarter touchdown passes from J.P. Losman to Lee Evans for a quick 21-0 lead.

28. 2013 vs. New England — Dolphins 24, Patriots 20

This December home game had a little bit of everything, including a great performance by Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill and a great defensive stand highlighted by newcomer Michael Thomas, making his Miami debut five days after being signed off the 49ers practice squad. After Tannehill gave the Dolphins the lead with a touchdown pass to Marcus Thigpen, it sure looked like Tom Brady was going to pull off one of his patented comebacks when he drove the Pats from their 20 to the Miami 14 with 16 seconds left. But the defense forced two straight incompletions before Thomas jumped in front of wide receiver Austin Collie in the end zone for the game-clinching interception.

27. 2006 at Chicago — Dolphins 31, Bears 13

Any list of the greatest upset victories in Dolphins history has to include this game when the 1-6 Dolphins shocked the 7-0 Bears at Soldier Field. While Ronnie Brown rushed for 157 yards, this game was about the defense, which came up with three sacks and six takeaways, including Jason Taylor's 20-yard pick-six to make it 14-3 in the second quarter.

26. 2002 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 23, Raiders 17

While the 2002 season ended in disappointment for the Dolphins when they lost their final two games at Minnesota and New England, this Week 15 home victory against the eventual AFC champion Raiders and NFL MVP Rich Gannon showed they could compete with any team. The Dolphins held Gannon to 204 passing yards and a season-low 72.5 passer rating, stopping their final drive when Patrick Surtain intercepted a deep pass down the middle intended for Jerry Rice. The Dolphins, whose game-winning field goal was set up by an Ed Perry recovery of a Tim Brown fumble on a punt return, iced the victory when Ricky Williams rushed for a first down.

Earlier in the countdown:

75. 2022 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

74. 2014 vs. Oakland (London, England) — Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

73. 2018 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

72. 2021 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

71. 2005 vs. Carolina — Dolphins 27, Panthers 24

70. 2022 playoffs at Buffalo — Bills 34, Dolphins 31

69. 2004 at San Francisco — Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

68. 2012 at Arizona — Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21 (OT)

67. 2014 at Denver — Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

66. 2022 at Buffalo — Bills 32, Dolphins 29

65. 2017 vs. New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

64. 2014 vs. San Diego — Dolphins 37, Chargers 0

63. 2009 vs. Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 23

62. 2016 vs. Cleveland — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)

61. 2008 at Houston — Texans 29, Dolphins 28

60. 2021 at New England — Dolphins 17, Patriots 16

59. 2015 vs. Houston — Dolphins 44, Texans 26

58. 2016 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 27, Jets 23

57. 2022 at Detroit — Dolphins 31, Lions 27

56. 2011 at Kansas City — Dolphins 31, Chiefs 3

55. 2011 at Buffalo — Dolphins 30, Bills 23

54. 2022 at Chicago — Dolphins 35, Bears 32

53. 2015 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 10

52. 2002 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 21, Colts 13

51. 2010 at Green Bay — Dolphins 23, Packers 20 (OT)

50. 2006 vs. New England — Dolphins 21, Patriots 0

49. 2005 vs. Denver — Dolphins 34, Broncos 10

48. 2002 vs. Detroit — Dolphins 49, Lions 21

47. 2001 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 27, Colts 24

46. 2005 at San Diego — Dolphins 23, Chargers 21

45. 2020 vs. L.A. Rams — Dolphins 28, Rams 17

44. 2016 vs. Pittsburgh — Dolphins 30, Steelers 15

43. 2013 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 24, Colts 20

42. 2018 vs. Tennessee — Dolphins 27, Titans 20

41. 2014 vs. Minnesota — Dolphins 37, Vikings 35

40. 2000 at Cincinnati — Dolphins 31, Bengals 16

39. 2013 at Pittsburgh — Dolphins 34, Steelers 28

38. 2019 vs. Philadelphia — Dolphins 37, Eagles 31

37. 2017 at Los Angeles — Dolphins 19, Chargers 17

36. 2003 at Dallas — Dolphins 40, Cowboys 21

35. 2013 vs. Atlanta — Dolphins 27, Falcons 23

34. 2007 vs. Baltimore — Dolphins 22, Ravens 16 (OT)

33. 2003 vs. Washington — Dolphins 24, Washington 23

32. 2009 at N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 30, Jets 25

31. 2019 vs. Cincinnati — Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)

