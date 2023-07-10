The 75 Best Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Nos. 31-35

The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Miami Dolphins not only because it produced the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years but did so with style.

The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured more from 2022 than any other season.

We ended up with seven games from last season in our countdown, two more than 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.

And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.

So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 31-35:

35. 2013 vs. Atlanta — Dolphins 27, Falcons 23

The Dolphins have had their share of 3-0 starts since 2000, and this victory against the Falcons produced one in 2013 that was particularly encouraging because this was Ryan Tannehill's first late-game comeback. The Dolphins never led in this game until Tannehill threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dion Sims with 43 seconds left to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive that featured three third-down conversions and was highlighted by a 21-yard completion to tight end Charles Clay.

34. 2007 vs. Baltimore — Dolphins 22, Ravens 16 (OT)

Some Dolphins fans will consider this game having been placed way too low in our countdown, but the rationale is that it didn't change the fact the Dolphins had a miserable 2007 season, only that it kept them from going 0-16, which is why it merits being in the countdown in the first place. Regardless, it certainly was a thrilling finish to watch Greg Camarillo catch a short pass from Cleo Lemon over the middle on third-and-8 and turn it into a 64-yard game-ending touchdown. This was a game the Dolphins were lucky to win, quite frankly, because Matt Stover missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in overtime and Baltimore, which. was 4-9 entering the game, strangely settled for a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation instead of going for the win on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

33. 2003 vs. Washington — Dolphins 24, Washington 23

We had the 2003 Thanksgiving victory at Dallas earlier in the countdown, and that came four days after this Sunday night game against Washington when the Dolphins rallied from a 23-10 fourth-quarter deficit. Brian Griese started at QB for the Dolphins with Jay Fiedler nursing an injury, but Fiedler came off the bench late in the third quarter to engineer two touchdown drives that ended with Ricky Williams scores. The Dolphins opened the scoring with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Griese to James McKnight before Washington scored 20 consecutive points.

32. 2009 at N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 30, Jets 25

The Ted Ginn game. That's all that needs to be said. The Dolphins found a way to win this game despite being outgained 378-104 because Ginn made NFL history with two kickoff returns for touchdowns topping 100 yards. Oh, and Jason Taylor had a 48-yard fumble return for another score. The Jets, who would reach the AFC Championship Game that season, had a chance to pull out the victory after having a first down at the Miami 12 at the two-minute warning, but a Randy Starks sack highlighted the defensive stand that clinched the win for Miami.

31. 2019 vs. Cincinnati — Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)

Let's start here by clearing up one thing: The Dolphins would NOT have secured the first overall pick by losing because there was a two-win difference between the teams heading into this Week 16 game. They still would have needed to have a loss at New England in Week 17 combined with a Cincinnati win. That out of the way, this was a wildly entertaining game that featured an incredible comeback by the Bengals, who scored two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in the final 30 seconds to send the game to overtime. Each team failed on its first two possessions of overtime before the Dolphins ended it with a Jason Sanders field goal after a 28-yard completion from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Isaiah Ford.

Earlier in the countdown:

75. 2022 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

74. 2014 vs. Oakland (London, England) — Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

73. 2018 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

72. 2021 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

71. 2005 vs. Carolina — Dolphins 27, Panthers 24

70. 2022 playoffs at Buffalo — Bills 34, Dolphins 31

69. 2004 at San Francisco — Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

68. 2012 at Arizona — Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21 (OT)

67. 2014 at Denver — Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

66. 2022 at Buffalo — Bills 32, Dolphins 29

65. 2017 vs. New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

64. 2014 vs. San Diego — Dolphins 37, Chargers 0

63. 2009 vs. Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 23

62. 2016 vs. Cleveland — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)

61. 2008 at Houston — Texans 29, Dolphins 28

60. 2021 at New England — Dolphins 17, Patriots 16

59. 2015 vs. Houston — Dolphins 44, Texans 26

58. 2016 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 27, Jets 23

57. 2022 at Detroit — Dolphins 31, Lions 27

56. 2011 at Kansas City — Dolphins 31, Chiefs 3

55. 2011 at Buffalo — Dolphins 30, Bills 23

54. 2022 at Chicago — Dolphins 35, Bears 32

53. 2015 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 10

52. 2002 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 21, Colts 13

51. 2010 at Green Bay — Dolphins 23, Packers 20 (OT)

50. 2006 vs. New England — Dolphins 21, Patriots 0

49. 2005 vs. Denver — Dolphins 34, Broncos 10

48. 2002 vs. Detroit — Dolphins 49, Lions 21

47. 2001 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 27, Colts 24

46. 2005 at San Diego — Dolphins 23, Chargers 21

45. 2020 vs. L.A. Rams — Dolphins 28, Rams 17

44. 2016 vs. Pittsburgh — Dolphins 30, Steelers 15

43. 2013 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 24, Colts 20

42. 2018 vs. Tennessee — Dolphins 27, Titans 20

41. 2014 vs. Minnesota — Dolphins 37, Vikings 35

40. 2000 at Cincinnati — Dolphins 31, Bengals 16

39. 2013 at Pittsburgh — Dolphins 34, Steelers 28

38. 2019 vs. Philadelphia — Dolphins 37, Eagles 31

37. 2017 at Los Angeles — Dolphins 19, Chargers 17

36. 2003 at Dallas — Dolphins 40, Cowboys 21

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.The 75 Best Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Nos. 36-40