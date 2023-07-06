The 75 Best Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Nos. 41-45

The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Miami Dolphins not only because it produced the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years but did so with style.

The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured more from 2022 than any other season.

We ended up with seven games from last season in our countdown, two more than 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.

And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.

So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 41-45:

45. 2020 vs. L.A. Rams — Dolphins 28, Rams 17

This Week 8 game against the Rams marked the starting debut of Tua Tagovailoa and he came out with a win thanks to a multitude of big plays by the defense and the special teams. On a day when they were outgained 471-145, the Dolphins won by double digits thanks to Andrew Van Ginkel's 78-yard fumble return after Emmanuel Ogbah's sack-strip of Jared Goff; Jakeem Grant's 88-yard punt return; and Kyle Van Noy's fumble return to the 1-yard line that set up Myles Gaskin's 1-yard TD run. The Dolphins' longest drive of the game was 33 yards, and it came after Christian Wilkins' interception and ended with Tua's first NFL TD pass, a 3-yard connection with DeVante Parker.

44. 2016 vs. Pittsburgh — Dolphins 30, Steelers 15

The entire 2016 season came out of nowhere for the Dolphins, and the true kickoff point was this October game in Miami when the 1-4 Dolphins shocked the 4-1 Steelers. This also was the true beginning of Jay Ajayi's magical run as he produced the first of his three 200-yard rushing performances of the season, capping his day with a 62-yard touchdown after Pittsburgh had scored to cut Miami's lead to 23-15 with 1:02 left. Maybe not coincidentally, this was the first game together for the Dolphins' "unicorn" offensive line of Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey, Jermon Bushrod and Ja'Wuan James.

43. 2013 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 24, Colts 20

We already have featured a few Dolphins victories at Indy in the countdown, but this is the first one that involves Andrew Luck and not Peyton Manning. But this was a passing showdown nonetheless, with Luck and Ryan Tannehill each passing for more than 300 yards, and Charles Clay, Mike Wallace and Colts WR T.Y. Hilton all topping 100 receiving yards. As with victories against Manning, the defense had to come up with some big stops in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory — Brent Grimes picked off Luck on a first-and-10 from the Miami 34 and Philip Wheeler came up with a sack on fourth-and-10 from the Miami 23 on Indy's final drive.

42. 2018 vs. Tennessee — Dolphins 27, Titans 20

This game would deserve a place in the countdown no matter what just because of the sheer absurdity of it as the longest game (in actual time) in NFL history. For those who might have forgotten, this was the game that began at 1:02 p.m. ET and didn't end until 8:08 p.m. thanks to two hour-long lightning delays. But this also was a pretty wild game that saw each team score 17 points in the fourth quarter with a series of big plays — Jakeem Grant's 102-yard kickoff return, followed by Ryan Tannehill's 75-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills followed by Tennessee returner Darius Jennings scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return.

41. 2014 vs. Minnesota — Dolphins 37, Vikings 35

Speaking of crazy fourth quarters, the 2018 Dolphins-Titans game had nothing on this one. The teams combined for five touchdowns in that fourth quarter in Week 16, which also saw three lead changes. For good measure, the last score came when Terrence Fede blocked a Minnesota punt through the end for the game-winning safety with 41 seconds left. That play, it should be mentioned, came shortly after Cameron Wake sacked future Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater on third-and-8 to force the punt. Bridgewater had a 114.1 passer rating that day, topped by Ryan Tannehill's 118.7 on the strength of 396 passing yards and four touchdowns. This game would have placed a lot higher in our countdown if not for the fact the Dolphins already had been eliminated from playoff contention.

Earlier in the countdown:

75. 2022 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

74. 2014 vs. Oakland (London, England) — Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

73. 2018 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

72. 2021 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

71. 2005 vs. Carolina — Dolphins 27, Panthers 24

70. 2022 playoffs at Buffalo — Bills 34, Dolphins 31

69. 2004 at San Francisco — Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

68. 2012 at Arizona — Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21 (OT)

67. 2014 at Denver — Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

66. 2022 at Buffalo — Bills 32, Dolphins 29

65. 2017 vs. New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

64. 2014 vs. San Diego — Dolphins 37, Chargers 0

63. 2009 vs. Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 23

62. 2016 vs. Cleveland — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)

61. 2008 at Houston — Texans 29, Dolphins 28

60. 2021 at New England — Dolphins 17, Patriots 16

59. 2015 vs. Houston — Dolphins 44, Texans 26

58. 2016 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 27, Jets 23

57. 2022 at Detroit — Dolphins 31, Lions 27

56. 2011 at Kansas City — Dolphins 31, Chiefs 3

55. 2011 at Buffalo — Dolphins 30, Bills 23

54. 2022 at Chicago — Dolphins 35, Bears 32

53. 2015 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 10

52. 2002 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 21, Colts 13

51. 2010 at Green Bay — Dolphins 23, Packers 20 (OT)

50. 2006 vs. New England — Dolphins 21, Patriots 0

49. 2005 vs. Denver — Dolphins 34, Broncos 10

48. 2002 vs. Detroit — Dolphins 49, Lions 21

47. 2001 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 27, Colts 24

46. 2005 at San Diego — Dolphins 23, Chargers 21

