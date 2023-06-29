The 75 Best Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Nos. 56-60

Two recent games and maybe the best first half in team history highlight the next games on our list

The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Miami Dolphins not only because it produced the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years but did so with style.

The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured more from 2022 than any other season.

We ended up with seven games from last season in our countdown, two more than 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.

And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.

So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 56-60:

60. 2021 at New England — Dolphins 17, New England 16

This game featured the first-ever NFL matchup between former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones and also was Tua's first season opener. What this game lacked in aesthetics, it made up for with late drama. Cornerback Xavien Howard saved the day for Miami by forcing and recovering a late Damien Harris fumble inside the 10-yard line. Tua Tagovailoa, whose 3-yard touchdown to Jaylen Waddle gave Miami a 17-10 lead in the third quarter before New England got two field goals, helped the Dolphins run out the clock with a clutch 13-yard completion to DeVante Parker that was followed by a game-clinching 1-yard sneak by Jacoby Brissett on a third-and-1 just outside the two-minute warning.

59. 2015 vs. Houston — Dolphins 44, Texans 26

A week after winning 38-10 at Tennessee in Dan Campbell's debut as interim head coach, the Dolphins were back in Miami and put together maybe the craziest, most dominating first-half performance in franchise history. And don't let the final score fool you because the score was 41-0 at halftime. We got there thanks to four offensive touchdowns of 50 yards or more (highlighted by Lamar Miller's 85-yard run) along with a 23-yard pick-six by safety Reshad Jones. Jarvis Landry had two touchdowns in that first half, including a highlight-reel 50-yard zig-zag job in the first quarter.

58. 2016 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 27, Jets 23

2016 was the season of finding a way to win for the Dolphins, and against the Jets in Week 9, it came in the form of rookie Kenyan Drake returning a kickoff 96 yards for the winning score — after the Jets were flagged for offside on the first kickoff, returned 22 yards by Jakeem Grant. Drake earlier had wiped out a Grant punt return for a touchdown with a penalty at a time the Dolphins were leading 14-13. Drake's touchdown came after Ryan Fitzpatrick — yes, that one, the guy who went to Harvard — gave the Jets a 23-20 lead with a touchdown pass to Jalin Marshall.

57. 2022 at Detroit — Dolphins 31, Lions 27

This first matchup between the Dolphins and their former interim head coach Dan Campbell figured to be a tough one despite the Lions' 1-5 record because Campbell had his team playing hard. And it was just that, with the Dolphins after to come back from an early 14-0 deficit and later trailing 27-17 at halftime. Tua Tagovailoa had a huge game with 382 yards passing with three touchdowns, with Jaylen Waddle (8-106-2) and Tyreek Hill (12-188-0) doing most of the damage in the passing game. The Dolphins defense had one big stop on a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 35 with 3 minutes left, after which the Dolphins clinched the win with three first downs, the last coming on an 8-yard completion from Tua to Hill on third-and-8.

56. 2011 at Kansas City — Dolphins 31, Chiefs 3

This was one of the most shocking victories of the millennium for the Dolphins. They came into this matchup at Arrowhead Stadium with an odious 0-7 record to face the 4-3 Chiefs. But after K.C. took a quick 3-0 lead after the opening drive, it was all Dolphins behind QB Matt Moore, who passed for three touchdowns, including two to tight end Anthony Fasano.

Earlier in the countdown:

75. 2022 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

74. 2014 vs. Oakland (London, England) — Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

73. 2018 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

72. 2021 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

71. 2005 vs. Carolina — Dolphins 27, Panthers 24

70. 2022 playoffs at Buffalo — Bills 34, Dolphins 31

69. 2004 at San Francisco — Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

68. 2012 at Arizona — Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21 (OT)

67. 2014 at Denver — Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

66. 2022 at Buffalo — Bills 32, Dolphins 29

65. 2017 vs. New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

64. 2014 vs. San Diego — Dolphins 37, Chargers 0

63. 2009 vs. Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 23

62. 2016 vs. Cleveland — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)

61. 2008 at Houston — Texans 29, Dolphins 28