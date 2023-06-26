The 75 Best Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Nos. 71-75

The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Miami Dolphins not only because it produced the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years but did so with style.

The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured more from 2022 than any other season.

We ended up with seven games from last season in our countdown, two more than 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.

And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.

So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, starting with numbers 71-75:

75. 2022 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

We always value the first game of a coach's tenure a bit more than others, and so it was with Mike McDaniel's debut. This was a game decided on big plays by the Dolphins, starting with Melvin Ingram scoring the first touchdown of the season for Miami when he returned a fumble caused by a sack of Mac Jones by a safety Brandon Jones. The game also featured the 42-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle on fourth down near the end of the first half, as well as Jaelan Phillips' fumble recovery off Kader Kohou's hit inside Dolphins territory that all but sealed the outcome in the fourth quarter.

74. 2014 vs. Oakland (London, England) — Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

The Dolphins haven't had great success in London, as evidenced by their 1-4 record. In fact, one of those losses in 2015 ended up being the final game of Joe Philbin's tenure as Miami head coach. A year earlier, though, it was the Dolphins who ended a coaching tenure with their spanking of the Raiders. Lamar Miller rushed for two touchdowns, Cortland Finnegan returned a fumble 50 yards for another score, and three DBs (Brent Grimes, Jimmy Wilson and Walt Aikens) had an interception returned for 30 or more yards. This became the final game as head coach for the late Tony Sparano, who had coached the Dolphins from 2008 through late in the 2011 season.

73. 2018 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

Like last season, the 2018 Dolphins began the season with a 3-0 record and the third of those wins featured one of the franchise's most iconic shots, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson high-fiving each other as Wilson races to the end zone to complete a 74-yard touchdown off a shovel pass. Earlier in the fourth quarter, the team had teamed for another touchdown when Wilson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Grant off a double reverse. The Dolphins trailed 17-7 before Grant started the comeback with a 19-yard touchdown off another shovel pass. Xavien Howard also was huge in this game with two picks, including one in the end zone on a first-and-10 when the Dolphins led 21-17.

72. 2021 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

After the Dolphins' miserable 1-7 start of 2021, they fought their way back and this victory against the Jets after their bye put their record at 7-7. This was Duke Johnson's coming-out party for his hometown Dolphins, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns. After the Jets tied the score 24-24 with a pick-six midway through the fourth quarter, the Dolphins responded with a drive highlighted by Myles Gaskin's 30-yard run and capped by Tua Tagovailoa's TD pass to DeVante Parker. The Dolphins made two defensive stops after that to secure the victory.

71. 2005 vs. Carolina — Dolphins 27, Panthers 24

Nick Saban's tenure with the Dolphins got off a pretty good start (first game will come later in the countdown) with two victories in the first three games. This Week 3 home win showcased the big-play ability of rookie second overall pick Ronnie Brown, who had a 58-yard run on his way to a 132-yard outing. After Steve Smith's third touchdown reception tied the score 24-24, the Dolphins won on a last-second field goal by Olindo Mare after an interception and 37-yard return by veteran safety Lance Schulters.