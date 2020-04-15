AllDolphins
The Tua talk continues

Alain Poupart

A week before the NFL draft, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to be the most talked-about prospect and draft analysts continue to appear split on exactly how early he'll get selected.

Appearing on a conference call earlier this week, Sirius XM analysts Gil Brandt and Mark Dominik exemplified the divergence of opinions.

Brandt said he "wouldn't be surprised at all" to see the Dolphins select a position player (meaning a non-quarterback) with the fifth overall selection, while Dominik said he believed they wouldn't take the risk of missing out on a top talent like Tagovailoa.

NFL Network analyst Ian Rapaport said this about Tagovailoa on the Rich Eisen Show on NBCSN: "I wouldn’t be that surprised if (Justin) Herbert goes over Tua (Tagovailoa). With Tua, there’s just a lot more questions. No amount of discussions are going to help you predict what’s going to happen with his body.”

On the same day, Cris Collinsworth of NBC said Tagovailoa wouldn't even make it to the No. 5 pick.

“I think someone will jump up to No. 2, 3, or 4 and take him and that’s well deserved, too," Collinsworth said. "I think he is someone that is going to make it, assuming the hip is OK. I like his energy, frenetic style, throwing motion and think he will be a top three to four player.”

Here's the truth: There's going to continue to be a ton of speculation about Tagovailoa and whether he'll end up with the Dolphins all the way until the first round of the 2020 draft kicks off on the evening of April 23.

