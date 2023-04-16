WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast, Episode 7, on GM Chris Grier, the Anderson Addition, and More

All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly discuss the performance of Chris Grier since he became general manager

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our seventh episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart again is joined by longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly and the focus this time is the performance and job security of General Manager Chris Grier, who assumed his current position in the 2016 draft. There's also a discussion about new wide receiver Chosen Anderson and what he could bring to the Dolphins.

In debating Grier's work, Omar praises Grier's work in working out trades to bring in Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey and his work in managing the cap to give the Dolphins room to make moves but also takes issue with some of the draft selections of recent years.

Poupart (rhymes with Omar) agrees that Grier probably is on "double secret probation" heading into the 2023 NFL season, but refers to his recent story suggesting that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stamping himself as a bona fide franchise quarterback with performance and durability would cement Grier's job security and his legacy given the importance of hitting on a franchise QB when given the chance.

There's a lot more to the conversation and, as always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates).

