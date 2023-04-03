WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast, Episode 5, on Tua, Offensive Line, and More

All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly discuss the state of the team, the salary cap, the all-in approach, among several topics

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our fourth episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart again is joined by longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly and the focus this time is the first wave of NFL free agency as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins, including the trade for All-Pro Bowl cornerback.

Since the previous podcast, the biggest news has involved comments by head coach Mike McDaniel from the owners meetings in Arizona, most notably his thoughts on starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and new backup Mike White, while free agency didn't produce any significant developments.

In this episode. Poupart and Omar (to make it rhyme ... the "t" in Poupart is silent) assess where the Dolphins stand through the first wave of debate and what's left to be done, discuss the quarterback position because it's always significant, what the do at the tight end position and where there's even a major need to address it, the "news story" of the Dolphins being interested in trading wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. that's really not a news story at all, and many other team-related topics.

As always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates).

