WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast, Episode 13, Another Dolphins OTA and More

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart and columnist Omar Kelly discuss what they saw during the second open OTA of this offseason, with the performances that stood out, along with other topics pertinent to the team.

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our 13th episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly discussed the pertinent topics coming out of the team's second OTA open to the media Wednesday.

The conversation begins with a discussion as to why the Dolphins will be doing only two weeks of OTAs as opposed to the maximum three (10 total practices) allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Moving on to the actual practice, Omar and Poupart (it rhymes) discuss which players stood out to them during the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 sessions and could be worthy of the orange jersey given out to the player of the day, with candidates ranging from wide receiver Robbie Chosen to cornerback Kader Kohou to rookie edge defender Mitchell Agude.

Another topic discussed were the two areas of concern on the roster for Kelly, and Poupart countering with why one of them shouldn't be considered a big deal.

Among other topics were the plays that stood out during practice, a trip back in time to a big Dolphins trade, and many more.

As always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates) between Poupart and Omar.

You can watch the podcast on YouTube and we encourage you to subscribe.

You also can download the podcast, under the name Miami Dolphins Insider, on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.