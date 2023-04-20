WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast, Episode 8, on the Tua, Xavien Howard and GM Chris Grier Press Conferences

Alain Poupart and Omar Kelly discuss and debate the main topics from the press conferences of GM Chris Grier, QB Tua Tagovailoa and CB Xavien Howard, touching on the idea of trading up or down in the 2023 NFL draft, the idea of Austin Jackson starting at right tackle, and Tua's statement that he considered retirement in the offseason, among other topics.

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our eighth episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart again is joined by longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly and the focus this time is the aftermath of the media sessions this week featuring GM Chris Grier with Assistant GM Marvin Allen, QB Tua Tagovailoa, and CB Xavien Howard.

Starting with Tua, the highlight of his press conference came when he revealed he contemplated retirement in the offseason before deciding to continue playing because he felt that was "best for him and his family." Kelly and Poupart break down the significance of the comments, which Kelly found surprising in terms of Tua's willingness to share that.

With Howard, what stood out was him saying he didn't like getting voted to the Pro Bowl in what he considered a down year for him and the discussion centers around what makes him special and his place among NFL cornerbacks.

With Grier, the main topics includes his declaration that Austin Jackson is the team's starting right tackle, which Kelly suggests might have been done for strategic reasons; the idea of trading up into Round 1 with the possible cost of such a move; and the idea of trying to "do right by" wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and why we're in this position in the first place.

As always, there's a lot more to the conversation (Robert Hunt, Dalvin Cook, among other topics) and, as always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates) between Poupart and Omar.

