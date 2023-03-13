All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly break down every angle of the Jalen Ramsey and discuss their free agency wish list

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our second episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart again is joined by longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly and the focus is the mega trade the team pulled off by acquiring three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams for the very low return of tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

That pick will be the 77th overall and was acquired by the Dolphins last year in the trade that sent wide receiver (and 2015 first-round pick) DeVante Parker, along with a 2022 fifth-round selection to the New England Patriots.

After agreeing to the trade, the Dolphins adjusted Ramsey's contract to fully guarantees his salary for the next two years at $17 million in 2023 and $18.5 million in 2024 — Ramsey only had $5 million guaranteed this year and nothing next year under his previous contract with the Rams.

Poupart and Kelly also address their free agency wish list for the Dolphins, which clearly no longer involves getting a high-end cornerback.

You can watch the podcast on YouTube and we encourage you to subscribe.