All Dolphins

Anthony Weaver Content In Miami

Weaver credits his former boss, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, as a major mentor in his career.

Scott Salomon

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver talks to cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver talks to cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver told reporters Thursday that he has been ready to become a head coach for several years. Still, he does not currently want to do so.

Why? Weaver is content in his current role with the Dolphins.

"I'm so focused right now on the Miami Dolphins and these players. From the beginning, since I've started coaching, I had never sought that out," Weaver said. "If the opportunity presented itself, I think I'd be good in the role, but is it something that I seek and go after? No.

"I'm truly working in service for these guys and focused on the now and just trying to pour into these guys and give them every ounce of wisdom that I have."

TWO TOP CONTENDERS FOR HEAD COACHING POSITIONS

As he does every year, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr presented a list of the top NFL head coaching candidates and potential future head coaches, including several Dolphins assistants.

Weaver and offensive coordinator Frank Smith are Dolphins coordinators who could get a long look by other teams this offseason.

Weaver said he has been ready for several years now. However, he has been patient. He loves what he is currently doing. He is not pining or campaigning for anything.

"I mean, shoot, I think I've been ready for the job for a few years now. I've served under a bunch of incredible mentors. I think the last three years I spent with Coach [John] Harbaugh was a masterclass in just how to operate, move throughout the building and push your players in the right direction without being demeaning or demonstrative, but yet, still being demanding," Weaver said.

"And then you get another experience here with [Miami Dolphins head coach] Mike [McDaniel], who's very different but still very effective and good at his role.

"So, so many guys that I think — I'm obviously going to be my truest self if given that opportunity, but I certainly feel like I'm ready, yeah."

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/News