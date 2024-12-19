Anthony Weaver Content In Miami
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver told reporters Thursday that he has been ready to become a head coach for several years. Still, he does not currently want to do so.
Why? Weaver is content in his current role with the Dolphins.
"I'm so focused right now on the Miami Dolphins and these players. From the beginning, since I've started coaching, I had never sought that out," Weaver said. "If the opportunity presented itself, I think I'd be good in the role, but is it something that I seek and go after? No.
"I'm truly working in service for these guys and focused on the now and just trying to pour into these guys and give them every ounce of wisdom that I have."
TWO TOP CONTENDERS FOR HEAD COACHING POSITIONS
As he does every year, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr presented a list of the top NFL head coaching candidates and potential future head coaches, including several Dolphins assistants.
Weaver and offensive coordinator Frank Smith are Dolphins coordinators who could get a long look by other teams this offseason.
Weaver said he has been ready for several years now. However, he has been patient. He loves what he is currently doing. He is not pining or campaigning for anything.
"I mean, shoot, I think I've been ready for the job for a few years now. I've served under a bunch of incredible mentors. I think the last three years I spent with Coach [John] Harbaugh was a masterclass in just how to operate, move throughout the building and push your players in the right direction without being demeaning or demonstrative, but yet, still being demanding," Weaver said.
"And then you get another experience here with [Miami Dolphins head coach] Mike [McDaniel], who's very different but still very effective and good at his role.
"So, so many guys that I think — I'm obviously going to be my truest self if given that opportunity, but I certainly feel like I'm ready, yeah."