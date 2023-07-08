Outside of Tua's health, what would allow the Miami Dolphins to advance deep into the playoffs this season? This and other mailbag question get answered by Omar Kelly

I’m taking over the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag while Alain Poupart is sailing the Europe seas, and hopefully we can tackle some questions that make us reconsider our previous positions.

That’s all I’ve ever wanted people to take from my work. I don’t need you to agree. Just hear me out and re-evaluate whatever you previous opinion, or stance is.

From TheRealRashad (@wasup_rt)

I heard Vic Fangio’s interview about needing more talent. What other position is Vic Fangio wanting to upgrade on defense?

If that interview wasn’t a cry for help I don’t know what it was, and I’d have to agree with Fangio’s perspective about Miami’s lack of depth based on what I witnessed in this spring and summer’s OTA and minicamp practices. The Dolphins don’t have any depth at defensive line, lack linebacker depth (inside and outside), and have a lot of backup safeties, but seem to be missing a starter.

If I were the Dolphins I’d add a defensive lineman like Akieem Hicks or Carlos Dunlap, and a linebacker like Kwon Alexander, Anthony Barr, Rashaan Evans and/or Zach Cunningham the week before training camp opens just to cover myself. I’m willing to be patient with the safety position until I see where Brandon Jones is on his road back from his season-ending knee injury, what Deshon Elliott has talentwise, and what Trill Williams looks like in his transition from cornerback-to-safety.

From Fins Eddie @EddieChaput:

If Fangio runs a 3/4 defense and Christian Wilkins is not a nose [tackle] do you see them resigning Raekwon Davis and maybe letting Christian Wilkins walk? Also they need a back up nose right?

The Dolphins definitely need a backup nose tackle unless Brandon Pili blossoms in his rookie season. But that might be something the Dolphins can wait on till teams trim their roster down to 53. For now, as long as Davis is healthy, the franchise should be fine. But Wilkins and Zach Sieler can’t do what he does, or fill that role. If Davis went down we’d probably see Miami move to a 4-3 front, with Wilkins and Sieler playing traditional DT roles and Emmanuel Ogbah, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips serving as the ends, rushers.

I’m glad you brought this question up because it allows me to remind people how important re-signing Davis is. He’s not a flashy player, but I’ve been told by NFL insiders that nose tackle is the second hardest position to find and groom in the NFL, trailing only quarterback. You don’t just let one walk out the door as a free agent.

From Michael Harrison (@MHarrison74):

Apart from Tua Tagovailoa’s health, what has to go well for Dolphins this year to go deep in the playoffs?

The easiest way to achieve playoff success is to have a top 10 rushing attack, and a top 10 defense. History shows that negates the need for an elite quarterback. Running the ball effectively, and having an opportunistic defense, one that gets off the field on third downs and creates turnovers, could make the Dolphins participating in Super Bowl LVIII if Tagovailoa’s healthy, and able to replicate his productivity from the 2022 season.

I haven’t been shy about predicting 2023 would be Tua’s breakout season, but the Dolphins don’t advance in the playoffs without a balanced offense, and a top 10 defense.

From Michael Uggiano (@FugiMichael):

Besides Tua, who is the one player the Dolphins can not afford to lose to injury this year?

I keep a running list of the most irreplaceable Dolphins because it helps me understand everyone's standing on the team, and that list begins with Terron Armstead, who is a difference maker on the offensive line. Without Armstead this season would fall apart unless Isaiah Wynn magically becomes a comparable player.

After Armstead there’s Tagovailoa, whose importance is enhanced by the fact I’m not comfortable with the caliber of backup quarterbacks, and then there’s Davis.

If Miami lost Davis they would likely need to switch base defensive fronts because Wilkins and Sieler can’t hold up against double teams on a regular basis as a nose tackle. And a 3-4 defensive front doesn't work without a nose tackle. And the fifth player on my most irreplaceable list would be inside linebacker Jerome Baker because there’s a massive step down from Baker, who has averaged 102 tackles a season, and his possible replacements (Duke Riley and Channing Tindall). And David Long's injury history makes you wonder if he'll be capable of playing 17 games.

From Chef (@dolphinstan72):

What is the fullback battle between Alec Ingold and John Lovett looking like?

There is no battle. Ingold is clearly ahead of Lovett, who spent all last season being developed on the practice squad. I have a hard time envisioning Lovett unseat Ingold, which is why I suspect he’ll spend another season being groomed on the practice squad.

From The Raley Express (@Trifected)

If you had to put it on paper today, what is Miami’s starting O-line in September?

Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Conner Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson will begin the season as Miami’s starting O-line unless an injury derails that unit.

General Manager Chris Grier has a long history of playing favorites with his draftees, and expect Eichenberg and Jackson to be extended that courtesy, benefit of doubt because of how early Grier selected them in their draft classes. However, I suspect the leash will be short on offensive linemen who struggle because Isaiah Wynn is capable of stepping in as a starter at four out of the five positions.

I’ll personally be watching to see if Cedric Ogbuehi, Kendall Lamm, Geron Christian or Ryan Hayes appear capable of unseating Jackson for the right tackle role, and their joint practices and exhibition season performance should provide us that answer.

My hope is that one of those four offensive tackles is a keeper as a break in case of an emergency starter.