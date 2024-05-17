Breaking Down the AFC East Schedules ... And that Jets Super Bowl Prediction
The Miami Dolphins will resume their quest next season to win the AFC East title for the first time since 2008, though they likely will face some stiff competition from the four-time division champion Buffalo Bills and perhaps the New York Jets as well.
Before anyone laughs off that last suggestion, be aware that ESPN writer Mike Clay wrote a story Friday morning titled, "Why the Jets, Aaron Rodgers Will Win the Super Bowl."
It's truly quite a leap considering Rodgers didn't make it to the end of his first quarter with the Jets last season or that New York hasn't even made the playoff since 2010, but the fact is the Jets do have a lot of talent on their roster. It's also true that a lot of talent, particularly on offense, consists of older players with lengthy injury histories.
The bottom line here is that the Jets absolutely shouldn't be dismissed as AFC East contenders the same way the rebuilding New England Patriots can, no matter how farfetched the idea of them winning the Super Bowl might be.
The Bills, like the Dolphins, got five prime-time games on the initial schedule, but what's unique is that three of them are in
AFC EAST SCHEDULE BREAKDOWNS
The NFL clearly thinks the Jets will be worth watching because that can be the only explanation for them getting six prime-time games, which tied for most in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and the always-ubiquitous Dallas Cowboys.
As if six prime-time games — in the first 11 weeks no less — weren't enough, the Jets got another stand-alone game, the one against the Minnesota Vikings in England. That's an awful lot of exposure for a team that was 7-10 a year ago.
The Bills, like the Dolphins, were given five prime-time games on the initial schedule, though three of them are in back-to-back-to-back weeks, starting with the Week 2 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.
Even more challenging, the Bills were given a three-game road trip against the Ravens, Texans and Jets from Weeks 4-6. There's really no soft part to the Bills' schedule, though they do have a favorable ending sequence with the home-and-home set against the Patriots sandwiched around a home game against the Jets.
It's also interesting to note the Bills and Dolphins have the exact same schedule in terms of where they face their opponents outside of the three games determined by last year's standings. And in those, the Dolphins got Las Vegas at home and road games against Cleveland and Green Bay, compared to the Bills getting K.C. at home and road games at Baltimore and Detroit.
Finally, there's no need to speed a ton of time on the Patriots, but it's still strange to see them getting only one prime-time game.
BUFFALO BILLS 2024 SCHEDULE
Week 1 — ARIZONA, 1 p.m.
Week 2 — at Miami, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)
Week 3 — JACKSONVILLE, 7:30 (MNF)
Week 4 — at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (SNF)
Week 5 — at Houston, 1 p.m.
Week 6 — at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (MNF)
Week 7 — TENNESSEE, 1 p.m.
Week 8 — at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Week 9 — MIAMI, 1 p.m.
Week 10 — at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Week 11 — KANSAS CITY, 4:25 p.m.
Week 12 — Bye
Week 13 — SAN FRANCISCO, 8:20 p.m. (SNF)
Week 14 — at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Week 15 — at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.
Week 16 — NEW ENGLAND, 1 p.m.
Week 17 — N.Y. JETS, 1 p.m.
Week 18 — at New England, TBD
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 2024 SCHEDULE
Week 1 — at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Week 2 — SEATTLE, 1 p.m.
Week 3 — at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)
Week 4 — at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Week 5 — MIAMI, 1 p.m.
Week 6 — HOUSTON, 1 p.m.
Week 7 — vs. Jacksonville (in England), 9:30 a.m.
Week 8 — N.Y. JETS, 1 p.m.
Week 9 — at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Week 10 — at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Week 11 — L.A. RAMS, 1 p.m.
Week 12 — at Miami, 1 p.m.
Week 13 — INDIANAPOLIS, 1 p.m.
Week 14 — Bye
Week 15 — at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Week 16 — at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Week 17 — L.A. Chargers, TBD
Week 18 — BUFFALO, TBD
NEW YORK JETS 2024 SCHEDULE
Week 1 — at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (MNF)
Week 2 — at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Week 3 — NEW ENGLAND, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)
Week 4 — DENVER, 1 p.m.
Week 5 — vs. Minnesota (in England), 9:30 a.m.
Week 6 — BUFFALO, 8:15 p.m. (MNF)
Week 7 — at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (SNF)
Week 8 — at New England, 1 p.m.
Week 9 — HOUSTON, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)
Week 10 — at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Week 11 — INDIANAPOLIS, 8:20 p.m. (SNF)
Week 12 — Bye
Week 13 — SEATTLE, 1 p.m.
Week 14 — at Miami, 1 p.m.
Week 15 — at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Week 16 — L.A. RAMS, 1 p.m.
Week 17 — at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Week 18 — MIAMI, TBD
