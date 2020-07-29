Breaking Down the Dolphins Roster Moves

As the Dolphins slowly continue their preparations toward the start of the 2020 regular season, they're always continue to shape their roster.

As the moves keep coming, we'll break down and analyze every one of them, though we'll get more in depth when we're dealing with more significant players.

Wednesday, July 29

The Dolphins made three moves, claiming defensive tackle Ray Smith from the San Francisco 49ers, waiving cornerback Ryan Lewis and removing defensive tackle Benito Jones from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We'll start with Smith, who spent time in 2019 on the practice squads of both the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

Listed at 6-1, 305, Smith is an undersized nose tackle and the scouting report is that he'll need to get bigger and stronger if he hopes to bounce around the NFL and eventually get on a 53-man roster.

Smith went undrafted out of Boston College in 2019 after being a three-year starter in college.

Winslow Townson-USA Today Sports

Jones was one of three rookie free agent defensive linemen the Dolphins signed after the draft, along with Tyshun Render and Ray Lima.

Lima was waived last week after telling the Dolphins he was quitting football.

Jones, out of Ole Miss, was considered a good enough prospect that he was invited to play in the Senior Bowl.

As for Lewis, that move might be a tad surprising given that he had shown promise last year when he was one of several young cornerbacks who got playing time.

Lewis was claimed off waivers from the Eagles and had one interception (against Cleveland) in eight games for the Dolphins, three of which he started.

Tuesday, July 28

The health of cornerback Xavien Howard had been a bit of a mystery all offseason after he ended last year on injured reserve, but we got a bit of clarity when the Dolphins placed him Tuesday on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

It was one of two moves made by the Dolphins, the other being linebacker Calvin Munson being placed on the active/non-football injury list.

Both Howard and Munson will continue to count against the Dolphins' active roster.

Howard can come off PUP whenever he passes a physical, so there's some time before this becomes worrisome.

Still, it's not great news considering Howard underwent last fall what was described as "at least his third knee operation" after he had landed on injured reserve.

It was the culmination of a disappointing season for Howard, who was coming off a 2018 season where he made the Pro Bowl and established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Howard ended up playing in five games in 2019 and had one interception, which ironically came in his final outing of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Monday night game at Heinz Field.

Howard's ability to regain his Pro Bowl is a key to the Dolphins secondary being able to reach elite status after the offseason acquisition of fellow 2018 Pro Bowl selection Byron Jones as a free agent.

Howard posted a video on Instagram live this past weekend showing himself backpedaling on a practice field. In late March, he posted a video on Instagram of a workout with the title "Road to Recovery."

Given that the first couple of weeks of "training camp" this year will be devoted to strength and conditioning because of the coronavirus pandemic, Howard missing some time at the outset isn't a big deal.

It could become a big deal at some point if Howard's knee problems linger.

Monday, July 27

The Dolphins claimed cornerback Javaris Davis off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs, they waived/non-football injury list tight end Michael Roberts, and they placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: rookie long-snapper Blake Ferguson, rookie free agent defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.

Javaris Davis is a rookie from Auburn who played alongside Dolphins first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene. The Chiefs signed him as a rookie free agent after he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft.

Vasha Hunt-USA Today Sports

Roberts was looking to come back to the NFL after sitting out the 2019 season because of a shoulder injury. The veteran had two touchdown catches with the Detroit Lions in 2018 and ironically two of them came against the Dolphins in an October game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per the policy agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Ferguson was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13, and he addressed his condition in relation to COVID-19 after the Dolphins selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU.

“It’s one that I certainly have to be careful of, having a preexisting condition," Ferguson said then. "But I spoke with my doctors and I spoke with some people from a couple of different foundations that I work with that are medical doctors. They reassured me that if your blood sugars are healthy and stable, you’re going to be at a much lower risk of contracting the virus as opposed to if your blood sugar was high or really spiking up and down.

"I do a really good job of keeping my blood sugar within range and tracking pretty steady. I feel like I’m at a lower risk as (far as) being a diabetic, but I’m certainly taking the precautions necessary to stay safe. I’ve been staying home and quarantining myself with a couple of members of my family. I’m really trying to stay safe just like everybody else.”

Ferguson tweeted out a video of himself long-snapping over the weekend as he looked forward to the start of camp.

Tankersley is looking to bounce back after missing the past year and a half with knee issues. Tankersley, a 2017 third-round pick out of Clemson, had started 11 games as a rookie.

Jones is one of two rookie free agents on the defensive line, along with Tyshun Render. Another rookie free agent defensive lineman, Ray Lima, was waived last week after the Dolphins he wanted to retire.

Sunday, July 26

For the second consecutive day, the Dolphins have waived two players, and this time it was defensive end Avery Moss and linebacker Trent Harris. They followed WR Ricardo Louis and QB Jake Rudock, who were waived Saturday.

The moves left the Dolphins with 83 players on their roster, not counting Brazilian lineman Durval Queiroz Neto, for whom they have a roster exemption.

Keep in mind that NFL teams have the option of having 80 or 90 players at the start of training camp, though they have to be down to 80 players regardless by Aug. 16.

While some may view it as surprising that the Dolphins have waived four veterans this weekend instead of one of their rookie free agents, especially considering Moss (8) and Harris (3) combined to make 11 starts last season, this could be seen as a statement on what the organization thought of their personnel in 2019.

In short, the Dolphins may be just believe the upside of their rookie free agents is greater than that of the players they have let go.

The one rookie free agent no longer on the roster is defensive tackle Ray Lima, but he actually retired.

The Dolphins still have nine rookie free agents: WR Kirk Merritt, WR Matt Cole, TE Bryce Sterk, C Donell Stanley, T Nick Kaltmayer, DL Tyshun Render, DT Benito Jones, LB Kylan Johnson and T Jonathan Hubbard.

Saturday, July 25

On the same day the New York Jets made a mega trade involving Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, the Dolphins made a couple of roster moves themselves, though not nearly of the same magnitude.

But one of the moves indirectly was very significant as it related to first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

That move was the release of quarterback Jake Rudock.

What does that have to do with Tagovailoa? Well, with Rudock now gone, the Dolphins are left with three quarterbacks on their roster: Tagovailoa, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.

The move involving Rudock is a clear signal the Dolphins believe that Tagovailoa will be ready to practice because there's no way they would have left themselves with only two healthy quarterbacks.

Of course, there's always the possibility the Dolphins could sign a different quarterback before they start actually practicing in the middle of August, but it's much more likely they're comfortable with Tua's health status.

The other move Saturday was the release of wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

A product of Miami Beach High, Louis does have NFL experience with 45 catches in two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but he was attempting to come back from a knee injury that had him on IR all of last season.

The Dolphins also have a lot of depth at wide receiver, so his chances of making the roster weren't great from the start.

As for Rudock, he spent all of last season on the Dolphins practice squad.

The moves left the Dolphins with 84 players on their roster, including Brazilian important Durval Queiroz Neto, who does not count against the roster limit.

Every NFL team will have the option of beginning camp with a limit of 80 or 90 players. Those who choose the 90-player limit will have to work in two groups, with rookies and second-year players in one group and veterans in the other.