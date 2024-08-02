Hill Enjoys Daily Tug Of War With Ramsey
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Tyreek Hill wage a daily battle in training camp. It should be no surprise that Ramsey covers Hill, the Dolphins top receiver. Hill gets jacked up when he sees No. 5 lined up against him.
Unlike last season in Vic Fangio's defense, Ramsey will always cover the top receiver, regardless of which side he lines up on.
The competition makes each other better. Hill said he is glad Ramsey is on his team but would rather not face him in a game situation.
When the two compete in practice, sometimes Hill wins, and other times Ramsey wins. Hill said that this tug of war ultimately makes both of them better.
"It's fun. It's a part of the game. You win some, you lose some," Hill stated. "Fortunate for us, we've been on the winning side. It's been a lot of fun. I've learned a lot playing with Ramsey, understanding different leverages, understanding different releases I can use against different guys with longer arms. The process has been fun."
Hill and the rest of the receivers are working on different formations this year. They don't want defenses to be able to recognize certain motions and formations from last season's tape.
"I feel like we've got some plays that's going to wow teams because teams are already looking for certain motions whenever I line up a certain way or [Jaylen] Waddle lines up a certain way," Hill said, "So we do have a few packages or few motions that's going to be like, 'Oh, where did that come from?' That's going to kind of like surprise the defense out of nowhere, so it's going to be fun this year man."
Mike McDaniel encouraged the receivers to trash-talk the defensive backs. He is all for them talking smack in practice as long as they can back it up.
Tyreek Hill was happy to provide a demonstration.
"When [Jalen] Ramsey said what he said about the offense, how they whooped our [expletive]... Offense, we came with a different mindset today like, 'Hold on, bruh. Y'all must've forgot we're number one for a reason, dawg. We do this for a reason,'" recounted Hill. "You feel me? We got teams backing up for a reason, like this what we do. So we had to go ahead and show them who we was today and remind them, 'Hey, y'all still little bro today.'"