The Dolphins ended up selecting five defensive players among their 11 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but there's one in particular who has caught the attention of many observers.

That would be fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver from Boise State.

Weaver joins the Dolphins after setting the Mountain West Conference career record for sacks with 34 — a feat he accomplished in just three years no less.

While he was knocked in pre-draft scouting reports for his lack of particularly outstanding physical attributes, it's impossible to overlook his college production. And oddsmakers are thinking he'll have the same kind of impact in the NFL.

Weaver actually is being viewed as the Dolphins defensive draft pick most likely to have an impact in 2020, based on odds posted by Bovada and William Hill. Both sports books have made Weaver the Dolphins draft pick with the best odds of becoming NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Weaver was listed at plus-10,000 by Bovada and at 50/1 by William Hill.

Weaver has the 20th-best odds according to Bovada, and is the lowest-drafted player among the top 20.

The William Hill odds have Weaver tied for 22nd, and the only player with lower odds who was drafted after him is Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone, who was taken in the seventh round.

Weaver was asked after being drafted by the Dolphins what led to his pass-rushing success.

“Working hard, effort," Weaver said. "The second you’re on the field (you have to give) everything you’ve got. (It’s) God’s gift.”

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said that while Weaver has potential, he also has a lot of work to do before he can become successful in the NFL.

"Weaver is a good pass rusher, or showed that over the course of his college career," Flores said. "Hopefully that translates. I think he has got to do a better job in a lot of areas, but so does (fourth-round pick Jason) Strowbridge and so does every one of these rookies. They all have to improve, they all have a long way to go. There’s definitely some things that we really liked out of Weaver from a pass rush standpoint."

Weaver had a career 11 sacks in 2019 when he was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

One of the two players who previously shared the career sack record with 28.5 was TCU's Jerry Hughes, who has gone on to have a success NFL career with the Buffalo Bills.

Hughes became a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2010 NFL draft thanks to his quickness off the line of scrimmage.

Weaver, on the other hand, was described in media scouting reports as an average athlete with limited quickness or strength.

This was the NFL.com scouting report on Weaver: "Stand-up end whose production as a pass rusher must be balanced out by his below-average ability and athleticism in stopping the run. Weaver is a naturally instinctive counter-rusher who uses synchronized hands/feet to attack both inside and outside edges as a rusher, but his lack of explosiveness and athletic traits could dull his rush production against NFL offensive tackles. He plays with football intelligence, but his level of NFL success could be determined by whether his skill can overcome below-average explosiveness."

But Weaver always somehow found a way to get to the quarterback, and there's obviously some folks who think that'll continue in the NFL.