Dalvin Cook clearly wants to sign with the Miami Dolphins if we just see the money quote from his Sirius XM radio interview this week.

But is it that simple or was he merely providing the correct answer to a loaded question, you know, the kind of move any smart free agent would make as he continues to look for a new team?

The clip Sirius put out on social media begins with Cook being asked which teams he's spoken with since being released by the Minnesota Vikings and where he could see as a realistic destination.

"You know, a lot of people got me pegged going back home you know, just a lot of people gotta me going to the Jets," Cook said. "It's all over the place right now, but what's gonna be important for me just going into that right situation and helping somebody turn the page. I want to go and be the piece that can just help somebody win and get over the hump, and whatever that situation when it comes to me taking less reps but me being in the perfect situation. to hold up that trophy, I don't mind. I just want to go somewhere. I just get the ball and just help somebody win and turn the next page."

The follow-up question is about whether he would be excited about the idea of joining the Dolphins.

His answer: "Yeah, it's an exciting situation to go into. You got guys that can stretch the field on the outside. I think that defense is pretty solid to me. Tua (Tagovailoa), when he's out in the field, they got a winning record. As a running back, you look for a certain scheme and I know as I notice scheme that I'm good and that's outside zone that's what that's what Miami Dolphins run. So it would be a perfect fit and the roster speaks for itself."

COOK SAID WHAT HE NEEDED TO SAY

This is the part where we play party pooper (or Poupart, in this case) and warn against reading too much into this interview, no matter how juicy a headline it might create — such as, "Cook says Dolphins a Perfect Fit."

Well, we already knew Cook was a great fit for the Dolphins scheme based on the Gary Kubiak connection with Mike McDaniel.

Also, what exactly did anybody expect Cook to say about the possibility of playing for the Dolphins? "Meh, we'll see. If I don't have any better options, I guess I could make that work."

It's also important to note that on the first question, Cook NEVER said specifically he had talked to any team, but rather made the point that a lot of people have pegged me going to the Dolphins and a lot of people have pegged him going to the Jets.

That is not the same thing as saying he has spoken to either team ... or any other team, for that matter.

The Dolphins and Jets certainly stand out as two teams that make a lot of sense for Cook.

In the Dolphins' case, it would represent an opportunity to play for his hometown team at a time when they look like potential Super Bowl contenders.

The Jets also have high aspirations after trading for Aaron Rodgers and they certainly would seem to need a back of Cook's caliber more than Miami because they don't have the same kind of depth at running back. The Jets have Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, rookie fifth-round Israel Abanikanda and rookie free agent Travis Dye — and Hall is coming back from a torn ACL.

The Buffalo Bills also have been mentioned because they're Super Bowl contenders and his brother James plays for them. But James also is a running back, so joining the Bills might take away from his brother's work load at a time when he's set to become the lead back following the departure of Devin Singletary. The Bills also beefed up at running back in the offseason by signing veterans Damien Harris and Latavius Murry, so they don't have a huge need at the position.

Cook was scheduled to make $10.4 million with the Vikings before he was released, but it would seem highly unlikely he's going to get anywhere near that kind of salary from any team for 2023.

But there's also no rush for him to sign since every team is now done with the offseason program and off until training camp starts in late July.

So Cook will sit and wait to see what kind of offers come his way, with his goals of having a feature role for a contender besides the obvious one of getting paid.

And whenever he conducts an interview, he's going to say all the right things about any team he's specifically asked about unless he has zero desire to play for that team because that's how the game is played.

Cook clearly would like to play for the Dolphins — and the Dolphins clearly would love having him at the right price — and he would sign with Miami in a hurry if he came to the conclusion he wouldn't get a better financial offer somewhere else. It could be that ultimately he'll even be willing to take a little less from Miami because of the hometown factor, plus the lack of state income tax in Florida.

What he said in the Sirius interview, though, only reinforced what we knew all along. And if he's asked again about the possibility of playing for the Dolphins, it's still going to be a very positive response.

And in the end, Cook very well could end up with the Dolphins. But he's going to explore other options in the meantime, no matter how perfect a fit Miami might be.